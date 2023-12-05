Football Friday Night
Arkansas Sports Media HS Basketball Poll (12/4/23)

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Following is the Arkansas Sports Media Boys’ High School Basketball Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 2. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. North Little Rock (5) 4-0 102 –

2. LR Central (4) 3-0 101 –

3. Springdale Har-Ber (2) 86 86 –

4. Jonesboro 4-2 67 –

5. Farmington 8-2 60 –

6. Fayetteville 5-0 50 –

7. Russellville 7-1 47 –

8. Bryant 5-1 27 –

9. Pine Bluff 0-0 19 –

10. Marion 1-0 18 –

Others receiving votes: Vilonia 13, LR Christian 12, Lake Hamilton 2, Nettleton 2.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Little Rock (5) 4-0 47 –

2. LR Central (4) 3-0 46 –

3. Springdale Har-Ber 7-0 36 –

4. Jonesboro 4-2 20 –

5. Fayetteille 5-0 12 –

Others receiving votes: Bryant 4.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Russellville (4) 7-1 40 –

2. Pine Bluff (4) 0-0 36 –

3. Vilonia (2) 5-3 31 –

4. Marion (1) 1-0 31 –

5. Nettleton 6-1 14 –

Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 7, Benton 2.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Farmington (8) 8-2 52 –

2. LR Christian (3) 4-0 45 –

3. LR Hall 3-0 16 –

4. LR Mills 2-3 15 –

5. Dardanelle 7-1 14 –

Others receiving votes: Subiaco Academy 9, Huntsville 8, Brookland 3, Morrilton 3.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Bergman (9) 14-4 53 –

2. Elkins (2) 8-0 32 –

3. Dumas 5-1 30 –

4. Rivercrest 1-0 20 –

5. Riverview 2-1 19 –

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 8, Valley Springs 3.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Cedar Ridge (4) 8-1 42 –

2. Marshall (2) 8-1 41 –

3. Bigelow (5) 0-0 36 –

4. England 8-1 26 –

5. East Poinsett County 0-0 8 –

Others receiving votes: Lavaca 6, Riverside 4, Mount Vernon-Enola 2.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Marked Tree (11) 2-1 55 –

2. Brinkley 3-1 37 –

3. The New School 14-1 28 –

4. Concord 14-2 21 –

5. County Line 7-4 10 –

(tie) Mammoth Spring 13-1 10 –

Others receiving votes: Bradley 2, Omaha 2.

Following is the Arkansas Sports Media Girls’ High School Basketball Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 2. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:

OVERALL

Record Pts Prv

1. North Little Rock (11) 8-0 110 –

2. Farmington 6-1 82 –

3. Cabot 8-0 78 –

4. Conway 5-3 62 –

5. Vilonia 4-3 56 –

6. Greenwood 3-1 54 –

7. FS Northside 4-1 51 –

8. Nettleton 7-0 33 –

9. LR Central 4-3 32 –

10. Bergman 17-1 20 –

Others receiving votes: Springdale 8, West Memphis 6, Mount Vernon-Enola 5, Russellville 3.

CLASS 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Little Rock (11) 8-0 55 –

2. Cabot 8-0 37 –

3. Conway 5-3 28 –

4. FS Northside 4-1 24 –

5. LR Central 4-3 16 –

Others receiving votes: Springdale 5.

CLASS 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Vilonia (4) 4-3 47 –

2. Greenwood (4) 3-1 45 –

3. Nettleton (3) 7-0 41 –

4. Russellville 4-1 12 –

5. West Memphis 6-3 10 –

Others receiving votes: Greene County Tech 4, Searcy 3, Marion 2, Van Buren 2, Mountain Home 1.

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Farmington (11) 6-1 55 –

2. Gentry 5-1 26 –

3. Nashville 4-2 –

4. Brookland 7-1 24 –

5. Star City 7-1 12 –

Others receiving votes: Gravette 7, Southside 7, Clinton 5, Morrilton 4.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Bergman (11) 17-1 55 –

2. Lamar 6-1 34 –

3. Salem 6-2 29 –

4. Baptist Prep 9-0 18 –

(tie) Mayflower 7-1 18 –

Others receiving votes: Jessieville 8, Fouke 3.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Mount Vernon-Enola (11) 15-0 55 –

2. Mansfield 6-0 42 –

3. Quitman 8-1 24 –

4. Riverside 7-3 23 –

5. Acorn 12-3 15 –

Others receiving votes: Earle 3, England 2 Ouachita 1.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Mammoth Spring (11) 12-3 55 –

2. Norfork 9-1 44 –

3. Marked Tree 5-0 29 –

4. Concord 14-1 24 –

5. Wonderview 9-4 10 –

Others receiving votes: Bradley 3.

