Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas towns among America’s top 75 most “Christmassy” towns, study shows

Three Arkansas towns are being recognized for their Christmas charm.
Three Arkansas towns are being recognized for their Christmas charm.(WILX)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Arkansas towns are being recognized for their Christmas charm.

A survey conducted by Mixbook consisted of 3,000 people to determine America’s 75 most “Christmassy” towns.

Conway came in at 35 on the list. The study cited cheerful decorations and lights throughout the city that create a “welcoming holiday ambiance.”

Slightly further down the list is Benton ranking 41 with its dazzling light display, and Van Buren at 44 with its twinkling lights and festive decorations along the town’s historic main street.

Taking the number one spot on the list was Pigeon Forge, Tenn. followed by Durango, Colo., and Lake Placid, N.Y.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County

Latest News

The Little Rock Zoo has partnered with KultureCity to certify the Zoo and all its programs and...
Zoo becomes certified as sensory inclusive
The measure was also to modernize, clarify, and update the Freedom of Information Act of 1967...
Proposed Arkansas Government Transparency Act submitted to attorney general for approval
According to a news release, the 36 guardsmen have been deployed from the 188th Wing at Ebbing...
Arkansas National Guard departs on mission to Guatemala
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders led a group of 16 Republican governors in signing a...
Gov. Sanders, 16 GOP governors call on Biden Administration to stop Chinese land purchases