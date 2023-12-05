Arkansas towns among America’s top 75 most “Christmassy” towns, study shows

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three Arkansas towns are being recognized for their Christmas charm.

A survey conducted by Mixbook consisted of 3,000 people to determine America’s 75 most “Christmassy” towns.

Conway came in at 35 on the list. The study cited cheerful decorations and lights throughout the city that create a “welcoming holiday ambiance.”

Slightly further down the list is Benton ranking 41 with its dazzling light display, and Van Buren at 44 with its twinkling lights and festive decorations along the town’s historic main street.

Taking the number one spot on the list was Pigeon Forge, Tenn. followed by Durango, Colo., and Lake Placid, N.Y.

