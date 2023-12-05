Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a post on the Caruthersville School District Facebook page, superintendents of the Bootheel Athletic Conference voted on Monday, December 4 to suspend Caruthersville out of the conference for the remainder of the year.

Caruthersville school leaders said the decision was made because of an incident that occurred at the Gideon Bulldog Classic last week.

School leaders stated they do not agree with the decision and feel the action was unfair to their student athletes, but they do agree that sportsmanship and safety at athletic events are very important.

Caruthersville Superintendent Brad Gerling explained the decision means their students will not be eligible to compete in Bootheel Conference Tournaments, will not be eligible for conference championships and any individual all-conference recognition.

The Facebook post went on to say that Caruthersville school staff is working on the current sport schedules and will update them as soon as they can.

Gerling said they are still hoping to play individual games as scheduled, even if those games are against Bootheel Conference teams and providing the other schools agree to it.

Kelly basketball will host Caruthersville on Tuesday night, Dec. 5. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m. and varsity starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ahead of the game, the school district implemented some protocols and safety measures, including:

All attendees will enter through the high school entrance only

All attendees will be subject to metal detector wands

No backpacks will be allowed in the gymnasium

All other bags, purses, etc. will be subject to search at the gate

Re-entry for any reason will not be allowed

Increased law enforcement inside and outside the school

Increased administration from both schools

At this time, Caruthersville boys basketball is scheduled to play Portageville on Thursday. The Caruthersville girls basketball team played at non-Bootheel Conference opponent East Prairie Monday night.

