Cat dies in Forrest City house fire, fire department investigating

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A homeowner’s beloved pet is dead after their home caught fire in Forrest City, Arkansas, Tuesday morning.

Forrest City firefighters responded to the home on Highway 1 near County Road 762 around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No people were inside the home at the time of the blaze, but firefighters did unfortunately find a dead house cat during the search.

The fire is now extinguished and is currently under investigation.

