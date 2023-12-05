Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Dec. 5: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold start to the day after clear skies helped us cool down last night.

We will warm into the mid-50s today, but another reinforcing shot of cooler air will move in with a dry cold front today.

That cold front will switch winds, and those winds will become gusty during the afternoon.

Otherwise, we will see mostly sunny skies today.

Clear skies will help us cool down tonight as well, and Wednesday looks chilly, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s.

We will be mostly dry through the work week, with spotty showers arriving by Friday evening.

At this time, a round of showers and storms are expected on Saturday.

Some of these storms could be loud, but the greater risk of severe weather may stay southwest of Region 8.

Everything should move out by Sunday afternoon, and we begin next week on the cooler side.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Two people are in custody, and three others are still on the run after a shooting at a business in Kennett last week.

A Jonesboro woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her husband.

Sheriff’s deputies in Greene County arrested a man suspected of raping a child multiple times.

A nose for crime Arkansas law enforcement has new help sniffing out electronics that may contain child porn.

A group submits another proposal to make sure you can hold government officials accountable.

After an accident at the Jonesboro Christmas Parade sent an 11-year-old girl to the hospital, other cities are making sure their parades are safe for everyone.

Paragould hopes to increase pay and staff for emergency responders through a proposed tax increase.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Maurice Cooper on three counts of rape.
Man arrested on child rape charges

Latest News

Butch Jones, Charles Willekes, Makilan Thomas preview Camellia Bowl
Arkansas RB AJ Green enters transfer portal, Razorbacks name new OL Coach
Westside F Destiny Hale signs with Williams Baptist soccer
4A-3 Boys Basketball: Brookland beats Wynne in conference opener