Dec. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold start to the day after clear skies helped us cool down last night.

We will warm into the mid-50s today, but another reinforcing shot of cooler air will move in with a dry cold front today.

That cold front will switch winds, and those winds will become gusty during the afternoon.

Otherwise, we will see mostly sunny skies today.

Clear skies will help us cool down tonight as well, and Wednesday looks chilly, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40s.

We will be mostly dry through the work week, with spotty showers arriving by Friday evening.

At this time, a round of showers and storms are expected on Saturday.

Some of these storms could be loud, but the greater risk of severe weather may stay southwest of Region 8.

Everything should move out by Sunday afternoon, and we begin next week on the cooler side.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Two people are in custody, and three others are still on the run after a shooting at a business in Kennett last week.

A Jonesboro woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her husband.

Sheriff’s deputies in Greene County arrested a man suspected of raping a child multiple times.

A nose for crime Arkansas law enforcement has new help sniffing out electronics that may contain child porn.

A group submits another proposal to make sure you can hold government officials accountable.

After an accident at the Jonesboro Christmas Parade sent an 11-year-old girl to the hospital, other cities are making sure their parades are safe for everyone.

Paragould hopes to increase pay and staff for emergency responders through a proposed tax increase.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.