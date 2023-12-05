Family trespasses in man’s home in ‘shocking’ vacation rental scam

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) - An Iowa family’s vacation turned into a nightmare when they say a fake profile on a popular vacation rental website caused them to trespass in a man’s home.

Melanee Lee believed she rented a Council Bluffs home on Vrbo, but as she later found out, the listing was not posted by the homeowner. Even though they didn’t get any check-in details, she and her family arrived at the home Nov. 24 and searched for a lockbox with a key to get in.

Lee’s mother found an unlocked side door, so the family went in and began dividing up rooms. The experience was strange enough that Lee messaged the host but didn’t hear anything back.

“The beds aren’t made. Then, we were in the kitchen, and… there’s just a few dishes in the sink. This is just weird,” Lee said.

Homeowner Scott Porter was out of town, but a friend checking on the house found Lee’s family inside. After speaking with Porter over the phone, Lee realized she’d been scammed.

“Totally mortified. Couldn’t get out of that house fast enough,” she said.

Porter says he feels violated following the incident, but he’s glad things didn’t turn out worse.

“I’m glad they picked my house. What if they had picked a different homeowner’s house who had a gun? Well, he thinks they’re trespassers,” he said.

Both Porter and Lee want Vrbo to take more precautions to avoid scams like this. The homeowner says he told Vrbo agents he had pictures and wanted the fake listing taken down but was repeatedly asked for proof.

“Basically called me everything except a liar. It was unbelievable the response I was getting,” Porter said.

Vrbo has since removed the listing, saying in a statement that “Mr. Porter’s home was mistakenly listed on Vrbo and has been removed from our platform.” The company said it also suspended the spam account.

Porter said he wants the company to replace his bedding and pay for home cleaning.

Vrbo issued Lee a refund and paid for alternative lodging for her family. Lee says she’s still waiting for the refund to appear on her credit card statement.

“I’m hopeful that I will get all of my charges recouped, but the bigger picture is how do they not know about this scam going on? Are they aware of it? What are they doing to make sure this doesn’t happen?” Lee said.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s seen thousands of vacation rental scams across the country. In this case, it was pure coincidence – but alarming – that the Lee family was able to enter the house.

“Everything lined up such that the prospective customer could actually enter the building is very atypical and, frankly, a little bit shocking,” said Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Josh Planos.

The BBB says it works with the company and the victim in cases like this and suggests researching the property and lister before paying for a rental.

Planos adds it’s important to report scams to the BBB, so others don’t fall victim.

“Otherwise, there’s no way for your community to know that there’s something out there, and they should be on the lookout for it,” he said.

Vrbo says it has a “Book with Confidence Guarantee” that helps protect travelers who book and pay for a property through the Vrbo website or app.

“This includes payment protection against fraudulent listings, lodging assistance if travelers are unable to check-in and access to 24/7 customer service,” said the company in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.