Gov. Sanders, 16 GOP governors call on Biden Administration to stop Chinese land purchases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders led a group of 16 Republican governors in signing a letter asking the Biden Administration to take action against China’s efforts to purchase land in the U.S.

According to a news release, the letter addresses recent land purchases made by the Communist Party of China.

“For too long, we have allowed dangerous and adversarial governments to infiltrate our country,” the letter states. “Our states will tolerate such allowances no longer. The Biden Administration must reckon with the fact that such entities are plain threats to our national security, our farmers, and our citizenry. This is especially true since the CCP enacted a law in 2017 requiring Chinese citizens abroad to collaborate with Chinese security officials on intelligence work—no questions asked.”

The news release noted that Arkansas became the state to remove a Chinese state-owned company from American farmland.

In October, Gov. Sanders ordered Syngenta Seeds to divest ownership of 160 acres of land in Bay, claiming it had violated a law passed in the recent legislative general session.

The company also recently paid the $280,000 fine for filing a late report of its ownership of agricultural land in Arkansas.

Those joining Gov. Sanders in signing the letter include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

