Highway closed due to diesel leak

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews are at the scene of a diesel leak in Craighead County that has halted traffic.

ARDOT reported traffic slowed down after 4 p.m. on Highway 135 southwest of Caraway after diesel fuel leaked onto the road and into the ditch.

(IDrive Arkansas)

All lanes are closed at this time.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as crews clear the area.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

