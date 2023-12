Monday night marked the conference opener for several local teams. See scores below.

K8 Sports HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/4/23)

Brookland 72, Wynne 27 (Boys)

Forrest City 80, Blytheville 62 (Boys)

Osceola 67, Harrisburg 45 (Boys)

Westside 64, Trumann 47 (Boys)

Highland 50, Melbourne 48 (Boys)

Bay 63, Buffalo Island Central 56 (Boys)

Gosnell 76, Riverside 60 (Boys)

Riverside 64, Bay 38 (Girls)

Riverview 81, Newport 68 (Boys)

Newport 62, Riverview 39 (Girls)

Searcy 62, Cedar Ridge 29 (Girls)

Corning 54, Harrisburg 42 (Girls)

Manila 55, Wynne 54 (Girls)

Izard County 59, Cave City 48 (Girls)

Maynard 51, Piggott 48 (Girls)

Rector 63, Cross County 44 (Girls)

Buffalo Island Central 81, Marmaduke 77 (Girls)

