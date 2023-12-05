Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man accused of stealing $75K worth of phones from warehouse

Ralphael Boddie
Ralphael Boddie(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of stealing $75,000 worth of phones from a warehouse.

Ralphael Boddie, 40, is charged with burglary and theft of property.

On November 20, police responded to a burglary call at the Envoy Source warehouse located at 5875 East Shelby Drive.

An employee of the business told officers that an unknown suspect pry opened a dock door, entered the business, and stole 751 cell phones that were valued at $100 each, according to the affidavit.

Video surveillance showed what happened the day before when a dark-colored 2007 Lexus sedan arrived outside the warehouse and two suspects who were in the vehicle committed the burglary.

Officers found the Lexus parked on Blue Diamond Street and discovered the vehicle was registered to Boddie.

Fifty-nine separate boxes worth of stolen phones were recovered from Boddie’s vehicle, according to police.

Police say the phones in total are worth $75,100.

Boddie is expected to appear in court on December 6.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.
Crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover crash

Latest News

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine...
Police: Boy threatened to shoot up school with ‘submachine gun’
The annual Duck Classic benefitting the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation takes flight this...
Midday Interview: Duck Classic 2023
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council presents annual report to Arkansas legislature
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council presents annual report to Arkansas legislature
Officers booked 34-year-old Elbert Earl Thomas, Jr. into the Mississippi County Detention...
Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving shooting arrested