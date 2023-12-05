Football Friday Night
Man who pulled AR-15 on kids’ birthday party sentenced

A judge sentenced a Paragould man to 3 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to pointing an AR-15 rifle at a birthday party.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Paragould man to 3 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to pointing an AR-15 rifle at a birthday party.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Nathaniel Claudio pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault for the June 24 incident at Labor Park, 309 S. 6th St. in Paragould.

Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced Claudio to 36 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on each charge to run concurrently.

As part of his negotiated plea deal, Claudio agreed to turn over his gun to law enforcement.

Claudio was initially arrested on 14 counts of aggravated assault after Paragould police said he drove up to a group celebrating a birthday at the park and pointed a gun at them.

Police said 9 of the victims were children, ranging in age from 3 to 7 years old.

