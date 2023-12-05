Missouri releases November 2023 General Revenue Report
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced Tuesday that net general revenue collections for November 2023 declined 1.2 percent compared to those for November 2022, from $1.01 billion last year to $1.00 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for the 2024 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.2 percent compared to November 2022, from $5.15 billion last year to $5.04 billion this year.
Gross collections by tax type:
Individual income tax collections
- Decreased 8.2 percent for the year, from $3.66 billion last year to $3.36 billion this year.
- Decreased 4.3 percent for the month.
Sales and use tax collections
- Increased 12.8 percent for the year, from $1.26 billion last year to $1.42 billion this year.
- Increased 5.9 percent for the month.
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
- Increased 5.0 percent for the year, from $315.4 million last year to $331.3 million this year.
- Increased 70.9 percent for the month.
All other collections
- Increased 14.0 percent for the year, from $287.9 million last year to $328.4 million this year.
- Decreased 3.6 percent for the month.
Refunds
- Increased 8.0 percent for the year, from $363.6 million last year to $392.6 million this year.
- Increased 1.5 percent for the month.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
