Paragould proposes tax increase to address first responder pay and staffing

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould is hoping to increase pay and staff for emergency responders through a proposed tax increase.

Paragould’s city council passed an ordinance on Monday, Nov. 27 to allow residents to decide to increase the city’s sales tax by three-fourths of one percent (0.75), according to Mayor Josh Agee.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said the city would use that increase in pay for first responders to $50,000 starting pay, to add 17 police officers to the force, 12 firemen, and 2 additional dispatchers.

Residents will be able to vote on March 5, 2024.

For the Paragould Police Department, an increase is needed as the department is dealing with a staffing shortage.

“Well, I’ve been here for 17 years, and we’ve been battling it ever since,” said Jason Elms, captain of the department.

US census data shows the city’s population has grown by over 8,000 in the last 20 years, but Captain Jason Elms says the department has remained the same size.

“Right now, we have 48... 49 actively on the street… we should be at 70 and so that tells you where we’re at and how far behind we are,” he said.

Elms said the effects of a shortage in staff have consequences on the streets when citizens need them.

“Times will really differentiate, in other words, you may call for an officer and it may take triple the time to get there because we’re tied up on something else.”

Elms said the department usually has six to eight officers during each shift. He said each shift needs at least ten because when it’s all hands on deck, the residents are left with one option.

“The homicide we had last week, you know, it left just one guy on the street cause everybody else was tied up in that and so, that happens quite often though when we have an instance like that where everyone is having to respond and different roles that they have to play,” he said.

Elms said the department will call on the sheriff’s office, if needed to help in those situations.

Paragould mayor Josh Agee called the first responders vital to the community.

“They have a professional who is not only sympathetic to their needs but also understands their needs and is able to relay that to other departments. They have training across many different disciplines, and they are, in our eyes, first responders,” he said.

“The center dispatches for not only the city, but also for Greene County and Clay County and those dispatchers are vitally important to making sure the citizens get the help that they need in their time of crisis.”

