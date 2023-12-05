Police: Boy threatened to shoot up school with submachine gun

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine gun to school to shoot other students.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Trumann High School Principal Fred Hauck contacted the Trumann Police Department regarding a threat the suspect reportedly made on Snapchat to two students.

Because the suspect mentioned using a firearm, the principal asked Sgt. Johnny Johnson to check the boy’s backpack, the initial incident report stated.

After finding nothing illegal in the backpack, the child’s guardian picked him up from school.

“About an hour later, Hauk called again, stating that [the suspect] had sent more threats to the victims once he left school,” Johnson said.

When Johnson returned to the school, he reported Hauck provided him with screenshots of an “MP5 submachine gun” that the suspect had sent in one of the alleged threats.

According to the report, the suspect was “threatening to use the gun, that he didn’t care if it was on school property or not.”

Hauk and other officers then went to the suspect’s home, where “the firearm in the photos was located in the residence and taken for evidence,” he said.

The suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center and booked on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and terroristic threatening/threatening to commit acts of mass violence on school property.

