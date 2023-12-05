Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Police: Boy threatened to shoot up school with submachine gun

Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine...
Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine gun to school to shoot other students.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine gun to school to shoot other students.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Trumann High School Principal Fred Hauck contacted the Trumann Police Department regarding a threat the suspect reportedly made on Snapchat to two students.

Because the suspect mentioned using a firearm, the principal asked Sgt. Johnny Johnson to check the boy’s backpack, the initial incident report stated.

After finding nothing illegal in the backpack, the child’s guardian picked him up from school.

“About an hour later, Hauk called again, stating that [the suspect] had sent more threats to the victims once he left school,” Johnson said.

When Johnson returned to the school, he reported Hauck provided him with screenshots of an “MP5 submachine gun” that the suspect had sent in one of the alleged threats.

According to the report, the suspect was “threatening to use the gun, that he didn’t care if it was on school property or not.”

Hauk and other officers then went to the suspect’s home, where “the firearm in the photos was located in the residence and taken for evidence,” he said.

The suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center and booked on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and terroristic threatening/threatening to commit acts of mass violence on school property.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.
Crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover crash

Latest News

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council presents annual report to Arkansas legislature
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council presents annual report to Arkansas legislature
Officers booked 34-year-old Elbert Earl Thomas, Jr. into the Mississippi County Detention...
Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving shooting arrested
After an incident at the Jonesboro Christmas Parade sent an 11-year-old girl to the hospital,...
Safety changes coming to local parades after Jonesboro incident
The library board originally planned to meet on Dec. 11 but has since rescheduled for Dec. 18....
Library budget meeting postponed following cuts