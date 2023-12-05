Football Friday Night
Police officers honored with promotion ceremony

The Jonesboro Police Department honored two of its officers on Monday.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department honored two of its officers on Monday.

According to a Facebook post, Det. Bill Brown received his sergeant stripes and Sgt. Shon Morris received the rank of lieutenant.

Sgt. Brown began at JPD in 2008 after graduating from Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Brown worked the third shift patrol division until he was assigned to the PROWL unit in 2015.

In 2016, he was moved to the Criminal Investigations Division and, in 2020, assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During his tenure, Brown has also served on the SWAT team, as a Field Training Officer, Taser and ASP Baton Training Officer, Bike Patrol, and attended the National Polygraph Academy in 2021, JPD stated.

Morris’ career began in 2003, and he attended the Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas.

He worked the third shift patrol division for three years and was a Field Training Officer. He then served one year in the PROWL Unit and seven years as an Agent with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force.

JPD said Morris is an active member of the SWAT team.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

