Proposed Arkansas Government Transparency Act submitted to attorney general for approval

The measure was also to modernize, clarify, and update the Freedom of Information Act of 1967 to Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin for approval for inclusion on the 2024 ballot.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - On Monday, Arkansas Citizens for Transparency submitted an initiated measure amending the Arkansas code to create the “Arkansas Government Transparency Act”.

The measure was also to modernize, clarify, and update the Freedom of Information Act of 1967 to Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin for approval for inclusion on the 2024 ballot.

Last week, ACT submitted to the attorney general a constitutional amendment as part of a two-part transparency package.

The group says the amendment has the proposed principles, and the initiated act has the proposed policies to support those principles.

“This proposed initiated act is the product of many rounds of public feedback,” said Senator Clarke Tucker, chair of the Drafting Committee. “Arkansas’s motto is REGNAT POPULUS, which means ‘The People Rule’, so it is only right that the public had heavy influence in the final language. We appreciate everyone who took the time to participate in this populist drafting approach.”

The full text of the proposed initiated act is attached to this release as an addendum, and can also be found at this link to read or download.

Members of the drafting committee include Sen. Clarke Tucker, Chairman; Nate Bell; David Couch; Jennifer Waymack Standerfer; Robert Steinbuch; John E. Tull, III; and Ashley Kemp Wimberley.

