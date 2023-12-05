Football Friday Night
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce more 2024 tour stops with Kid Cudi, Ice Cube and others

FILE - Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23,...
FILE - Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced more 2024 Unlimited Tour stops.

The shows include various guests, including rapper Kid Cudi, rapper Ice Cube, rapper Ken Carson, indie alternative band IRONTOM, rock band Wand, Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti and punk rock band Otoboke Beaver.

General ticket sales start Friday on Ticketmaster.

The new dates hit cities across the United States and Canada.

Here is a full list of the new tour dates:

  • May 28 - Ridgefield, Wash. - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
  • May 31 - Quincy, Wash. - The Gorge
  • June 2 - Wheatland, Calif. - Toyota Amphitheater
  • June 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah - USANA Amphitheatre
  • June 7 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater
  • June 18 - West Palm Beach, Fla. - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
  • June 21 - Tampa, Fla. - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • June 26 - Raleigh, N.C. - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
  • June 28 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • July 2 - Burgettstown, Pa. - The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • July 5 - Cincinnati - Riverbend Music Center
  • July 12 - Buffalo, N.Y. - Darien Lake Amphitheater
  • July 15 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage
  • July 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio - Blossom Music Center
  • July 25 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center
  • July 30 - St. Louis - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

