Safety changes coming to local parades after Jonesboro incident

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an accident at the Jonesboro Christmas Parade sent an 11-year-old girl to the hospital, other cities are making sure their parades are safe for everyone.

Melanie Fletcher had her foot run over by a float during Friday’s parade. This caused her to break it in three different spots and for other parades to take notice.

Jason Elms with Paragould Police said during the Paragould Christmas Parade that is scheduled for Tuesday they will have a full staff.

“If you are not working that night on patrol, you are at the Christmas parade and what we do is intermingle our men and women in the crowd along the roadside,” Elms said.

It is important to note that Fletcher was part of the parade, but the incident happened after a group that was on the sidewalk came out and knocked her over.

That is why Elms said it will be important to keep everyone back.

“Whatever they are tossing out we will kick it to the curb to the kids and if it is open up enough for them to go out there, we just make sure it is good enough for them to go out there,” Elms said.

With other spots gearing up for their holiday celebrations Elms said he thinks there will be more security all across the area.

“I think they are going to be watching and paying attention a little bit closer because nobody wants that to happen,” Elms said.

We reached out to the Foundation of Arts to hear if they thought something could have been done differently and they responded.

“We will not be providing any statement as of right now but will release something soon.”

