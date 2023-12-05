School district gets new emergency notification system

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A White County school district is taking a more modern approach to communication among teachers, parents, and students.

According to our content partner KARK, the Bald Knob School District is implementing a program called Catapult EMS.

Through the program, the district can communicate without talking.

By using the colors green, yellow, and red, all anyone has to do is pull their phone out of their pocket to notify teachers when something is going on.

Teachers are currently being training the system which is expected to be fully operational in the 2024 school year.

For more on this story, visit KARK’s website.

