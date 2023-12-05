Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

School district gets new emergency notification system

The Bald Knob School District is implementing a program called Catapult EMS.
The Bald Knob School District is implementing a program called Catapult EMS.(KARK)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A White County school district is taking a more modern approach to communication among teachers, parents, and students.

According to our content partner KARK, the Bald Knob School District is implementing a program called Catapult EMS.

Through the program, the district can communicate without talking.

By using the colors green, yellow, and red, all anyone has to do is pull their phone out of their pocket to notify teachers when something is going on.

Teachers are currently being training the system which is expected to be fully operational in the 2024 school year.

For more on this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County

Latest News

The field of candidates onstage for the fourth Republican presidential debate will be the...
Four Republicans to be on stage for fourth presidential debate, Hutchinson not qualified
The Jonesboro Police Department honored two of its officers on Monday.
Police officers honored with promotion ceremony
As schools cope with shortages of in-person practitioners, educators say teletherapy works for...
Lacking counselors, US schools turn to the booming business of online therapy
The Little Rock Zoo has partnered with KultureCity to certify the Zoo and all its programs and...
Zoo becomes certified as sensory inclusive