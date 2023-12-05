School district walks away with zero-turn mower after food drive

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Williams Baptist University Basketball Tournament took place last week, but schools had more on their mind than just bringing home a trophy.

In addition to the tournament, Cox Implement donated a Bad Boy zero-turn mower to the school which was able to collect the most non-perishable food items.

Lawrence County School District of Walnut Ridge was the school that walked away with the mower.

Boys Basketball Head Coach Blake Coffman said it was a team effort in pushing the Bobcats across the finish line.

“The town of Walnut Ridge stepped up big. Some of it came from the school. Some of it came from the fans. It’s awesome that the fans,” Coffman explained.

The coach said he was proud of his community for coming together.

“They put the needs of others before themselves. It’s a great community win for us,” Coffman added.

All items collected went to the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank.

