Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

School district walks away with zero-turn mower after food drive

In addition to the tournament, Cox Implement donated a Bad Boy Zero Turn Mower to the school...
In addition to the tournament, Cox Implement donated a Bad Boy Zero Turn Mower to the school which was able to collect the most non-perishable food items.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Williams Baptist University Basketball Tournament took place last week, but schools had more on their mind than just bringing home a trophy.

In addition to the tournament, Cox Implement donated a Bad Boy zero-turn mower to the school which was able to collect the most non-perishable food items.

Lawrence County School District of Walnut Ridge was the school that walked away with the mower.

Boys Basketball Head Coach Blake Coffman said it was a team effort in pushing the Bobcats across the finish line.

“The town of Walnut Ridge stepped up big. Some of it came from the school. Some of it came from the fans. It’s awesome that the fans,” Coffman explained.

The coach said he was proud of his community for coming together.

“They put the needs of others before themselves. It’s a great community win for us,” Coffman added.

All items collected went to the Northeast Arkansas Food Bank.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.
Crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover crash
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing

Latest News

gifts are ready to go at the Pak Mail in Jonesboro which has already started their busy season.
Shipping companies preparing you for busy season
This center in Monette is one that has people coming through all the time for everything they...
Senior Centers to possibly cut back on projects
Christmas in the Park 2023
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park organizer speaks out following public backlash