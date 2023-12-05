Senior Centers to possibly cut back on projects

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throughout Northeast Arkansas, the St. Bernards Senior Life Centers provide a little bit of everything, but after looking at the years’ financials, there may be some cutbacks on what they can do.

Seniors keeping their minds sharp can be tough, but Life Centers are places for the elderly to enjoy games, activities, meals, and a wide range of educational opportunities.

After a meeting last week, there were questions about the future.

“But they had approached us and told us that if funding did not change, they were going to have to cut some services,” Bob Blankenship said.

Mitchell Nail with St. Bernards said these facilities do so much but if they don’t have the funds like anything else that loses money.

“Think of it similar to your budget, we are doing what we can to make sure it is viable long-term,” Nail said.

Normally when people hear cuts, they think the worst, but Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said it is not a done deal just yet.

“Cutting a little of this, cutting a little of that, and not hurting anyone they narrowed it down, but they still need a little bit of cuts, we got together and decided after that meeting that we would meet again in February and try to come up with some ideas to help with that,” Blankenship said.

The Monette facility sees a lot of foot traffic, Blankenship said in October their center served 616 meals and 290 of those were shut-ins or people who can’t leave their houses.

He stressed if the meal service is cut down a little, they will try and step up because he knows it is needed.

“There are just too many people that depend on that, they are homebound, and they can’t prepare a hot meal a day,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said he knows they are not the only city that would step in and help if it is decided in February that cuts need to be made.

