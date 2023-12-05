Football Friday Night
Shipping companies preparing you for busy season

gifts are ready to go at the Pak Mail in Jonesboro which has already started their busy season.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Christmas not too far away, you want to make sure the gifts you buy get where they are going before the holidays.

To do that, you have to plan early; this is the time of year at Pak Mail in Jonesboro when the lines are out the door.

Store owner Tim Kincade said it is already slammed and looks like it will continue until the big day.

“We see an uptick and it has already started, it will build to a crescendo right before Christmas we might even have people shipping up to the Friday before Christmas but that is what we do,” Kincade said.

He advises people to come either mid-morning or mid-afternoon when it is quiet and to make sure you deliver everything up to two weeks before to ensure it gets there in time.

