The Southern Chef restaurant expands to new location

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southern Chef restaurant and VP Racing Fuels is coming to Brookland.

According to Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, the restaurant, along with its Jonesboro location, will be opening later this month.

The Southern Chef restaurant and VP Racing Fuels gas station will be located at 801 North Holman Street.

You can visit Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development’s Facebook page to keep up with updates on the new location in Brookland.

