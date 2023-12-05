Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

The Southern Chef restaurant expands to new location

The Southern Chef restaurant and VP Racing Fuel is coming to Brookland.
The Southern Chef restaurant and VP Racing Fuel is coming to Brookland.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southern Chef restaurant and VP Racing Fuels is coming to Brookland.

According to Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, the restaurant, along with its Jonesboro location, will be opening later this month.

The Southern Chef restaurant and VP Racing Fuels gas station will be located at 801 North Holman Street.

You can visit Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development’s Facebook page to keep up with updates on the new location in Brookland.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing

Latest News

A look down main street in Jonesboro during the Christmas Parade.
Safety changes coming to local parades after Jonesboro incident
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Admission for the event was free, with the suggestion of a toy donation.
Local business and artists host holiday donation event
The event featured free pictures with Santa.
Market brings holiday cheer to downtown Paragould