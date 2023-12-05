Treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from fire district

CASH, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman who served as the treasurer/secretary of a local fire district pleaded guilty last week to stealing thousands of dollars from the district.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 44-year-old Valarie Renee Eaton of Cash to 5 years’ probation after she entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of theft of property greater than $25,000. She must also pay all court costs and fines in $75 monthly installments.

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies arrested Eaton and her husband, Ronald Darrell Eaton, in September 2020 following a months-long investigation.

Ronald Darrell Eaton, 48, Cash was arrested this week after a theft investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to court documents, Valarie Eaton used the Cash Fire Protection District’s bank account over a five-year period to pay herself more than $51,000 in excess of her salary.

She also used district funds to purchase $22,000 worth of personal items to pay her home utility bills and make purchases at Walmart, Kroger, and Academy Sports.

Investigators said she also paid her husband, who volunteered with the fire district, $13,000 in unapproved salary and bonuses.

The affidavit stated Valarie Eaton took more than “$104,000 for personal expenditures” from the district’s bank accounts.

The theft of property greater than $5,000 charge against her husband was nolle prossed.

