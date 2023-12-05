Valley View Teacher of the Month makes learning fun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - K8 News’ Teacher of the Month winner is full of jokes and knows how to make the classroom fun.

Mr. Todd Rouse, a 7th-grade English teacher at Valley View Junior High, has taught in the district for three years. He wants his students to enjoy themselves in the classroom and learn a lot along the way.

His students said he’s hilarious and always brings laughs to the classroom.

“It’s always just the crazy dad jokes that come out of nowhere,” said Kendall. Holder. “It’s really funny.”

“Somehow, he’ll put a pun into it, and we never know how,” added Edie Swymn. “We’re just like, ‘How did you come up with that?’”

Rouse makes sure that his kids are involved. His students say they always understand the topics, even if they struggled with them at first.

“My thing is, I want them to read a lot. I want them to write a lot. I believe in volume,” Rouse said.

Loved by both teachers and students, he’s a favorite for many kids in his class.

“He’s probably one of my favorite teachers,” Swymn said.

“He has managed to teach English in a way that no one else ever has, and I’m really happy,” Holder added.

