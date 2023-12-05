Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Valley View Teacher of the Month makes learning fun

By Macy Davis
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - K8 News’ Teacher of the Month winner is full of jokes and knows how to make the classroom fun.

Mr. Todd Rouse, a 7th-grade English teacher at Valley View Junior High, has taught in the district for three years. He wants his students to enjoy themselves in the classroom and learn a lot along the way.

His students said he’s hilarious and always brings laughs to the classroom.

“It’s always just the crazy dad jokes that come out of nowhere,” said Kendall. Holder. “It’s really funny.”

“Somehow, he’ll put a pun into it, and we never know how,” added Edie Swymn. “We’re just like, ‘How did you come up with that?’”

Rouse makes sure that his kids are involved. His students say they always understand the topics, even if they struggled with them at first.

“My thing is, I want them to read a lot. I want them to write a lot. I believe in volume,” Rouse said.

Loved by both teachers and students, he’s a favorite for many kids in his class.

“He’s probably one of my favorite teachers,” Swymn said.

“He has managed to teach English in a way that no one else ever has, and I’m really happy,” Holder added.

Nominate a teacher for Teacher of the Month here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.
Crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover crash
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing

Latest News

gifts are ready to go at the Pak Mail in Jonesboro which has already started their busy season.
Shipping companies preparing you for busy season
This center in Monette is one that has people coming through all the time for everything they...
Senior Centers to possibly cut back on projects
In addition to the tournament, Cox Implement donated a Bad Boy Zero Turn Mower to the school...
School district walks away with zero-turn mower after food drive
Christmas in the Park 2023
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park organizer speaks out following public backlash