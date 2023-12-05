“White Out The Bank” theme for Saturday Arkansas State basketball doubleheader

The Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball teams return to First National Bank Arena for a pair of key matchups Saturday afternoon, and fans are being asked to “White Out the Bank” by wearing white to both games.

The A-State women take on former conference rival Louisiana Tech at noon, while the Red Wolves welcome in 2023 NIT finalist UAB for a men’s contest at 2:30. Doors open at 11 a.m., and there will be free white A-State Basketball t-shirts handed out to the first 2,000 fans as well as the first 400 A-State students with their ID.

Fans will be able to enter First National Bank Arena through the Red, Yellow or Blue entrances as well at the ticket office located in the Lower Red entrance. Students are asked to enter through the Yellow entrance and sit in Sections A-D.

In addition to the White Out theme, there will be a special halftime performance at both games featuring renowned acrobat and balancing artist Cristin Sandu. A quarterfinalist on “America’s Got Talent: Season 7,” Sandu has performed across the world, including at countless NBA, NFL and NCAA games as well as the MTV Music Awards.

Saturday’s hoops twinbill is also one of three this season that will feature free admission for members of the Howl’s Pals Kids Club. For a complete list of membership benefits, or to join, go to //AStateRedWolves.com/HowlsPals.

Tickets to Saturday’s doubleheader can be purchased online at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling (870) 972-ASU1.

