Zoo becomes certified as sensory inclusive

The Little Rock Zoo has partnered with KultureCity to certify the Zoo and all its programs and events as sensory-inclusive.(Source: Little Rock Zoo Facebook page)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Little Rock Zoo has partnered with KultureCity to certify the Zoo and all its programs and events as sensory-inclusive.

This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive guest experience for all guests with sensory issues, no matter their age or ability.

The certification process ensures that Little Rock Zoo staff are trained annually on how to recognize those guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

KultureCity Sensory Bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and other useful resources will be available for guests to borrow while visiting the Zoo.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions.

One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be a major aspect of a location like the Little Rock Zoo.

With this new certification, the Little Rock Zoo is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

Before their visit, families and individuals can download the free KultureCity app where one can view important information about the Zoos accommodations.

The Zoo also has a social story available on its website to assist guests as they prepare for their visit.

“Our communities shape our lives and to know that the Little Rock Zoo is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences is amazing. We’re honored to partner with the Little Rock Zoo to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui commented, “It has been a concentrated effort on our part to make sure everyone feels welcome at the Zoo. We see this as another step in opening the doors of inclusion a bit wider. Over 100 Zoo employees have received Kulture City training and will receive ongoing training. Along those lines, we are hosting a Sensory Night at GloWild on December 7, 2023, for those with sensory sensitivities and their families; this night is open to all GloWild guests. This is a part of our actively removing barriers and having a Zoo for all to enjoy.”

