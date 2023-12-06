2 hospitalized following crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Two people suffered injuries Tuesday night when their SUV struck an abandoned trailer on the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 7:43 p.m. Dec. 5 on U.S. Highway 60, one mile west of Fisk in Butler County.

According to the crash report, 20-year-old Jessie W. Clayton of Gideon was eastbound when his 2017 Ford Escape struck an abandoned trailer in the roadway.

Clayton’s SUV then ran off the roadway into the median.

According to the report, he was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

Clayton’s passenger, 22-year-old Sarah E. Williams of Gideon, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

