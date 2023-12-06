Football Friday Night
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl in Kentucky

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.(Kentucky State Police)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

State police are looking for Zoi Price. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair.

Authorities believe 61-year-old Bradley Price, the girl’s biological father, left with her in a silver or gray 2000 Honda Odyssey with Kentucky license plates 111TJL.

Bradley Price is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and is bald.

The two were last seen in Lawrenceburg. Their direction of travel is not known.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Lawrenceburg police at 502-839-5125

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

