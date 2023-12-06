Football Friday Night
ArDOT announces temporary bridge closure

Those who travel along a Lawrence County highway will need to schedule an alternate route.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who travel along a Lawrence County highway will need to schedule an alternate route.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the Highway 91 bridge closure began on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m. and is expected to be closed for the next two weeks.

The closing is due to the replacement of a bridge with a box culvert. The closure is about 4.3 miles south of Highway 63.

Drivers will have to detour to Highway 67 away from the area.

For more information, you can visit IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

