Arkansas volleyball faces Kentucky Thursday in Sweet 16

While this week’s appearance in the Sweet 16 is just the second-ever for the Razorback volleyball program, the team’s opponent is a familiar one as the third-seeded Hogs will face off against the second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday.

The regional semifinal match between the Razorbacks and Cats is the third between the two teams this season, in which Arkansas is 0-2. The first match went five sets, and the second was a sweep in favor of Kentucky.

Kentucky is no stranger to NCAA regional play and has reached the round of 16 five times since 2017, including during the Wildcats’ 2021 national championship run. Arkansas has only ever been in this position once before, in 1998, and were swept by Hawaii.

The match will be broadcast live on ESPNU on Thursday with Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak and Katie George on the call. First serve is set for 3:30 p.m. from the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb.

Scouting the Series: Kentucky

The regional semifinal will be the third meeting of Cats and Hogs this season after two in conference play. The Hogs tied for second in the SEC and the Wildcats earned their seventh straight conference title

There have only been four neutral site meetings between Arkansas and Kentucky in series history, and the teams have never met in the NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats didn’t drop a set in their first and second round match-ups against Wofford and Baylor and haven’t lost a set since No. 19

Stat Leaders – Kentucky

Kills/set: Brooklyn DeLeye | 3.71 | 375

Assists/set: Emma Grome | 12.18 | 1255

Digs/set: Eleanor Beavin | 4.05 | 417

Blocks/set: Azhani Tealer | 0.93 | 89

Aces/set: Molly Tuozzoo | 0.31 | 32

Stat Leaders – Arkansas

Kills/set: Jill Gillen | 4.18 | 493

Assists/set: Hannah Hogue | 11.29 | 1332

Digs/set: Courtney Jackson | 4.04 | 477

Blocks/set: Zoi Evans | 1.11 | 127

Aces/set: Jill Gillen | 0.42 | 50

