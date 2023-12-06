Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Coastal Carolina athletics to hold press conference Wednesday

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University’s athletic department is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

The department will hold the conference at 1:30 p.m. No reason for the event was immediately given.

WMBF Sports Director Dave Ackert will be at the press conference and will have more information as this story develops.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine...
Police: Boy threatened to shoot up school with ‘submachine gun’
Crews responded to a diesel leak in Craighead County that temporarily halted traffic.
Highway reopened following diesel leak
The firing of a Jonesboro Police Department employee has prompted outrage by a city commission...
Commission member resigns in wake of JPD employee firing
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.
Police searching for suspect involved in shooting

Latest News

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 Sports HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/5/23)
Brookland beats Wynne in 4A-3 girls basketball opener
HS Boys Basketball: Jonesboro beats Jacksonville 46-43
2A-3 Boys Basketball: Bay beats Riverside 67-46