Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Commission member resigns in wake of JPD employee firing

The firing of a Jonesboro Police Department employee has prompted outrage by a city commission...
The firing of a Jonesboro Police Department employee has prompted outrage by a city commission member.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The firing of a Jonesboro Police Department employee has prompted outrage by a city commission member.

Rachel Anderson was fired last month after she spoke out against merging the Real Time Crime Center where she worked with dispatch during a public meeting.

During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, a Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission member, Andrew Nadzam, resigned in protest of Anderson’s firing.

Also, a criminal defense attorney, Nadzam, stated Anderson’s firing was wrong, saying he did not want to work for a city that did not support the First Amendment.

“The city has not cited any official policy addressing when city employees and officers may speak to the city council. The city has had years to develop such a policy,” Nazdam stated. “That is the city’s fault and not Ms. Anderson’s.”

Nadzam served on the commission since its inception, and his resignation was effective immediately.

Meanwhile, Anderson has hired an attorney and is considering a lawsuit against the city.

The city of Jonesboro has defended the firing, citing policy violations by Anderson for the reasoning behind terminating her employment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.
Crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover crash
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing

Latest News

Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.
Police searching for suspect involved in shooting
Former police chief faces felony charges
Former police chief faces felony charges
Legislators in Arkansas are beginning to work on a plan to address how farmers burn their fields.
Study approved on the burning of crop residue
Arkansas State football adds three 2024 commitments in last three days