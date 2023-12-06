Commission member resigns in wake of JPD employee firing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The firing of a Jonesboro Police Department employee has prompted outrage by a city commission member.

Rachel Anderson was fired last month after she spoke out against merging the Real Time Crime Center where she worked with dispatch during a public meeting.

During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, a Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Commission member, Andrew Nadzam, resigned in protest of Anderson’s firing.

Also, a criminal defense attorney, Nadzam, stated Anderson’s firing was wrong, saying he did not want to work for a city that did not support the First Amendment.

“The city has not cited any official policy addressing when city employees and officers may speak to the city council. The city has had years to develop such a policy,” Nazdam stated. “That is the city’s fault and not Ms. Anderson’s.”

Nadzam served on the commission since its inception, and his resignation was effective immediately.

Meanwhile, Anderson has hired an attorney and is considering a lawsuit against the city.

The city of Jonesboro has defended the firing, citing policy violations by Anderson for the reasoning behind terminating her employment.

