Dec. 6: What you need to know

It will be a chilly day across Region 8, but thanks to high pressure, we will see abundant sunshine.

I’m going with a high in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Southerly winds overnight will help us warm up into the upper 50s for Thursday.

It will also be a bit breezy tomorrow. Our eyes will then turn to Saturday.

A relatively strong storm system will move into the area, enhancing our chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

We are watching for the chance of a few stronger storms on Saturday afternoon.

We have a lot of events happening this weekend, and everyone should be weather aware.

Most of the rain looks to move out by late in the evening on Saturday, and we will end the weekend on a dry but chilly note.

We will keep updating the thunderstorm threat for Saturday over the next few days.

A former Arkansas police chief is arrested, hear from residents.

A Jonesboro lawyer resigns his city committee position following the firing of a police employee.

The Jonesboro City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday to increase starting pay and provide funding to hire more firefighters.

Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday evening shooting.

A local shipping business has some tips to help you survive the holiday madness.

