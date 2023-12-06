Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Dec. 6: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It will be a chilly day across Region 8, but thanks to high pressure, we will see abundant sunshine.

I’m going with a high in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Southerly winds overnight will help us warm up into the upper 50s for Thursday.

It will also be a bit breezy tomorrow. Our eyes will then turn to Saturday.

A relatively strong storm system will move into the area, enhancing our chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

We are watching for the chance of a few stronger storms on Saturday afternoon.

We have a lot of events happening this weekend, and everyone should be weather aware.

Most of the rain looks to move out by late in the evening on Saturday, and we will end the weekend on a dry but chilly note.

We will keep updating the thunderstorm threat for Saturday over the next few days.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A former Arkansas police chief is arrested, hear from residents.

A Jonesboro lawyer resigns his city committee position following the firing of a police employee.

The Jonesboro City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday to increase starting pay and provide funding to hire more firefighters.

Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a Monday evening shooting.

A local shipping business has some tips to help you survive the holiday madness.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a 15-year-old Trumann boy after they said he threatened to bring a submachine...
Police: Boy threatened to shoot up school with ‘submachine gun’
Crews responded to a diesel leak in Craighead County that temporarily halted traffic.
Highway reopened following diesel leak
The firing of a Jonesboro Police Department employee has prompted outrage by a city commission...
Commission member resigns in wake of JPD employee firing
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.
Police searching for suspect involved in shooting

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
In addition to the tournament, Cox Implement donated a Bad Boy Zero Turn Mower to the school...
School district walks away with zero-turn mower after food drive
A grant is partnering mental health experts with the Jonesboro Police Department. On Friday,...
Jonesboro Police Department receives grant for bulletproof vests
Former police chief faces felony charges
Former police chief faces felony charges