Dyer Co. corrections officer fired, accused of smuggling contraband into jail

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyer County Correctional Complex employee has been fired and charged with smuggling contraband into the jail.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Misty Scott was relieved of her duties after speaking with investigators prior to starting her shift Monday night.

She was immediately terminated by Sheriff Jeff Box and taken into custody.

Sheriff Box says she was caught with the following contraband: cell phones, THC, vape pens, marijuana, and other narcotics.

“We do not condone the actions of Scott and we hold our correction and law enforcement staff to the highest of professional standards. We will not tolerate illegal and/or criminal behavior – even if they wear the uniform,” Box said.

Authorities booked Scott into the Dyer County Jail at 11:50 p.m. Monday on charges of introduction of contraband, a Class C Felony, and a $5,000 bond was set by Judge Jason Hudson.

Scott was able to make bond. Her General Sessions Court date is set for Dec 11 at 10 a.m.

This case will be prosecuted by District Attorney General Danny Goodman.

Sheriff Box also commended his investigative team and stated, “Our Criminal Investigative Division will continue to investigate similar reports of this type of activity and our leadership team will continue to evaluate all safeguards and security measures to eliminate the flow of contraband into the correctional facility.”

