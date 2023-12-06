Former police chief faces felony charges

KENSETT, Ark. (KAIT) - The former Kensett police chief is facing felony charges after an investigation by Arkansas State Police.

According to our content partner, KARK, John Pollard was terminated from his position as police chief after investigators with ASP claimed he had taken about $73,000 in city funds by drug confiscation reports, timesheets, and improperly using city credit cards.

Pollard is facing charges of theft of property and abuse of office.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

