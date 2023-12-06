Jonesboro City Council approves pay and staff increase for Jonesboro Fire Department

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is giving a boost to the Jonesboro Fire Department.

The city council approved a pay increase as well as providing funding to hire more firefighters.

“That’s a pretty huge thing for us, for recruiting and retention,” said Marty Hamrick, Jonesboro Fire Chief.

The starting salary will increase to $44,500 for uncertified firefighters and $46,300 for certified firefighters, according to Hamrick.

The department will also be able to add 12 new firefighters, addressing an immediate for the department, Hamrick said.

“One of the big things in our last ISO rating was we didn’t get enough personnel on the scene of a fire. This will allow us to fulfill that compliment. We’ll go from providing 13 personnel to the scene of a fire to providing 17, which is the number ISO requires,” he said.

Hamrick said the pay increase will also help the department remain competitive.

He said the pay increase would put Jonesboro at the top of the state in cities around the same size.

“We’re hoping with this pay that will bring us more applicants and that we can fulfill the 12 spots and future vacancies that we’ll have,” he said.

The chief said even though the department took a major step on Tuesday, there are other areas the department is looking to tackle, like growth.

“It makes it difficult to put stations where it would be optimal so we gotta look at places that not only will serve now but will serve in the future as population fills in,” he said.

The pay raise will take effect on Dec. 22. Chief Hamrick said he hopes to have the new firefighters ready by next summer.

