Jonesboro Police Department receives grant for bulletproof vests

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers will soon have more protection on the streets thanks to a new grant.

The city council approved an ordinance to allow the city to enter into an agreement with the Department of Justice to accept a Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant.

The nearly $34,000 will be used to help purchase 39 vests for officers.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.