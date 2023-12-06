Jonesboro Police Department receives grant for bulletproof vests
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police officers will soon have more protection on the streets thanks to a new grant.
The city council approved an ordinance to allow the city to enter into an agreement with the Department of Justice to accept a Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant.
The nearly $34,000 will be used to help purchase 39 vests for officers.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.