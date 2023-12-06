Man killed in rear-end collision

PERMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A North Carolina man died Tuesday when a tractor-trailer truck slammed into the rear of his van.

The crash happened at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 5 on Interstate 55 near the 5.2 mile marker in Pemiscot County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 76-year-old Steve W. Alderman of Winston-Salem was southbound when a 2023 Kenworth driven by 51-year-old Tyrone W. Taylor of Detroit, Michigan, struck the rear of his 2018 Ram ProMaster van.

Alderman’s van then ran off the road and overturned.

Pemiscot County Coroner Brian Irons pronounced Alderman dead at the scene at 6:49 p.m.

The crash report did not say if Taylor suffered any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.