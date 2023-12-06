Mayor promises review of policies following Jonesboro parade incident

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Jonesboro is speaking out after a Christmas parade accident.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Tuesday evening during a city council meeting that his office is working to keep those who attend future Christmas Parades safe.

This comes after an 11-year-old girl’s foot was run over during the Jonesboro Christmas parade last Friday night.

During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, the mayor said his office is working with the Foundation of Arts to review policies to see if changes need to be made in the future.

“I’ve spoken with the young lady and her father, and we’re going to meet this coming week, and I’ll report even though she is in good spirits and should see a full recovery,” Mayor Copenhaver said in the meeting.

The Foundation of Arts has not addressed the incident except to say it will put out a statement.

