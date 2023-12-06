Nettleton alum PJ Hilson selected by Pirates in 2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft

NASHVILLE (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native was selected in the 2023 MLB Rule 5 Draft.

The Pittsburgh Pirates picked outfielder PJ Hilson in the 4th round of the Minor League phase. Any player not protected on a big league 40-man roster or Triple-A roster is eligible to be picked in the Rule 5 Draft.

Hilson spent the 2023 season in A ball with the San Jose Giants. He hit .247 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI. Hilson also recorded 12 steals and 12 walks.

San Francisco originally drafted PJ in the 6th Round in 2018. Hilson competed in the Arizona Complex League in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. He was promoted to San Jose in August 2022.

The outfielder juggled pro baseball with college track & field, suiting up for Arkansas State in the 2021 indoor season. He competed in the 60m and 200m at the SBC Indoor Championships.

