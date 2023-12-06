Football Friday Night
Nettleton STEAM receives grant to help students

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton STEAM was a recipient of a $13,000 grant from Green Our Planet this year to show students that you can start with a seed and end up with food.

Nettleton facilitator Kelli Cochran said the lettuce and other vegetables that are grown could end up on a salad bar in the cafeteria.

Students will grow indoors with hydroponics throughout the winter before moving their plants outdoors the next growing season.

“They will be able to see that we can grow plants and vegetables and all kinds of things in different ways. Not only outdoors in flower beds but also indoors when the weather is too cold,” said Cochran.

Cochran said this is more than teaching students how to grow and care for plants, but gives students healthier options when they file into the lunchroom.

“We could have a possible salad bar set up in our cafeteria where they can see that it was grown from a seed, and now they eating it in their cafeteria and we hope that will allow them to make healthier choices at lunch,” said Cochran.

