Police searching for suspect involved in shooting
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.
According to police, the shooting took place at the intersection of Belt Street and Melrose Street where the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and shot at them, missing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call police.
