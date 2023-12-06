Football Friday Night
Police searching for suspect involved in shooting

Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting took place at the intersection of Belt Street and Melrose Street where the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and shot at them, missing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call police.

