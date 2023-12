Red Wolves Raw: Hodgson & Rogers 12/6/23 zoom press conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball will have a home doubleheader Saturday at First National Bank Arena

Women’s hoops hosts Louisiana Tech at 12:00pm. Men’s basketball takes on UAB at 2:30pm. A-State has several promotions in store for “White Out The Bank.”

Destinee Rogers & Bryan Hodgson held zoom press conferences Wednesday morning.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball (2-7) - Upcoming Schedule

Saturday 2:30pm: vs. UAB (ESPN+)

December 13th 7:00pm: at Louisville (ACC Network)

December 20th 6:30pm: at Belmont (ESPN+)

December 30th 1:00pm: at Georgia State (ESPN+) *

January 4th 7:00pm: vs. Georgia Southern (ESPN+) *

January 6th 2:00pm: vs. Old Dominion (ESPN+) *

Arkansas State Women’s Basketball (3-3) - Upcoming Schedule

Saturday 12:00pm: vs. Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)

December 14th 7:00pm: vs. North Alabama (ESPN+)

December 17th 2:00pm: vs. Little Rock (ESPN+)

December 21st 7:00pm: vs. UT-Martin (ESPN+)

December 30th 1:00pm: vs. Coastal Carolina (ESPN+) *

January 4th 6:00pm: at James Madison (ESPN+) *

January 6th 12:00pm: at Marshall (ESPN+) *

* - Sun Belt Conference games

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.