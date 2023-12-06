Football Friday Night
Sikeston Field House gets new metal detectors

Sikeston Field House gets new metal detectors.
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans attending this week’s SEMO Conference Tournament games in Sikeston are experiencing a whole new level of security.

In order to get inside the SEMO Conference Tournament, they will walk through one of two new metal detectors.

School Resource Officer Sgt. Tyler Rowe showed us how they work.

He said the school district paid for them using a safety grant and installed them last week.

Rowe said keeping students, faculty and visitors safe is their main priority.

“We care about our kids, we care about our safety. We care about anybody that comes onto our campus that comes to enjoy our facility and see our field house,” Rowe said. “That we care about you and we want you to feel safe while you’re here.”

Rowe told us that the school district will have faculty members directing guests through the metal detectors and Sikeston DPS Officers will also be on hand to provide any assistance.

The SEMO Conference Tournament continues here all week.

