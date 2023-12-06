Football Friday Night
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ has defined 2023′s zeitgeist—here are some staggering stats behind the success

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Jeannie Assimos, Stacker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
As Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” film dominates theaters across the globe, America’s favorite pop sweetheart is enjoying the ride as she races all over the country to watch NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce take the field for the Kansas City Chiefs.

We don’t have the stats on how often the new duo has gone out, but we can tell you she is breaking hearts and records everywhere with one of the most successful tours in history.

With her legion of Swifties helping the new concert film rule the box office, Way.com looks at some staggering figures behind the success of Taylor Swift’s most recent tour.

(Stacker)

Between her tour and now a concert film highlighting some of its biggest hits, 2023 has truly been the Year of Taylor

“The Eras Tour” film is already the highest-grossing concert film ever, bringing in, as of Oct. 23, nearly $130 million in the U.S., and more than $160 million worldwide. Only Justin Bieber’s 2011 film “Never Say Never” comes close, with a $99 million global revenue report.

  • Here are some of the staggering stats behind the Eras Tour and its accompanying film (according to Statista):
  • Swift’s concert brings in 13 million dollars per night. Every single show.
  • Approximately 72,000 fans are in attendance at each show.
  • $2.2 billion has already been generated in ticket sales for North America.
  • She’s made $100 million in global presales.
  • 146 dates have been announced across 5 continents.
  • “The Eras Tour” concert film is being shown in 8,500 theaters in more than 100 countries.
(Statista)

Taylor Swift has become one of the most successful recording artists in music history

Swift has also become one of the most successful female recording artists ever, surpassed only by Rihanna in digital record single sales. Rihanna has reached 166.5 million in sales, while Swift has earned 137.5 million. The 12-time Grammy winner is in great company, as Beyonce claims the third spot, pulling in 114.5 million.

It’s hard to believe the 33-year-old has much time for extracurricular activities, especially when flying all over to spend with her new boyfriend, but we’ve learned she does have a fondness for cars – and has built a collection worth over 1.3 million. Included in the mix? A Barbie pink Chevrolet Silverado, naturally, as well as a Toyota Sequoia, the celebrity favorite Cadillac Escalade, and a Porsche 911 Turbo.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

