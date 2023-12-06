Football Friday Night
Tuohy family claims former NFL star Michael Oher sent ‘menacing’ text messages demanding millions

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall Saturday, April 25, 2009, in New York.(AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis couple who took in former NFL player Michael Oher when he was in high school says he sent “menacing” text messages demanding millions of dollars, according to court filings.

Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed the court document on Dec. 4 claiming that after Oher was no longer making a significant amount of money as a professional athlete he later began demanding money through texts and emails.

Oher repeatedly demanded $15 million from the Tuohys and threatened to defame them on social media as “fakes” and “thieves” and threatened that “TMZ will have it first.” in one of the text messages.

The Tuohys claim that Oher sent other text messages saying that he was “robbed of $50 million(+)” and “$10 million is my final offer.”

He also sent a proposed complaint to be filed in the Circuit Court of Shelby County, Tennesee, saying “Next place is national,” followed by texts demanding the Tuohys “get my money together,” according to court filings.

The official court document reads as follows:

Oher said in a court filing in August that the Tuohys misled him into thinking they adopted him when they entered into a conservatorship agreement with Oher in 2004 when he was 18.

In September, Shelby County Probate Judge Kathleen Gomes ended the conservatorship, which allowed the Tuohys to control Oher’s finances. Oher, who had a troubled childhood, signed the agreement when he was living with the couple as he was being recruited by colleges as a star high school football player.

In November, Oher and the Tuohys had a court hearing about references to Oher being their adopted son removed from the couple’s websites and public speaking materials as part of their legal battle over Oher’s finances.

