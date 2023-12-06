Football Friday Night
USPS workers could fall victim to distracted drivers

From Region 8 News at Six
By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - After a recent accident involving a postal worker, the Greene County Sheriff’s office is actively monitoring for distracted drivers.

With the sun setting earlier and with the holidays right around the corner, the postal workers will start earlier and end later.

This time of year, USPS workers have more packages than any other time of the time, and they are also battling daylight to get their route completed.

“It is getting dark a little bit after 5 every day, so the dark does inhibit the motorists from seeing the mail carriers and the dark also inhibits the mail carriers,” said Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder.

Snyder said accidents involving rural postal workers are something that happens once or twice a year, but with more phones in cars, an increase in the number of these types of accidents would not be a surprise.

“There are more phones, there are more cars, there is just more everything than say 10 to 15 years ago, with those numbers going, your odds of seeing more these crashes go up,” said Snyder.

The crash that happened last week on Highway 412 West brought the issue back to the forefront of conversation within the sheriff’s office.

Snyder said last week’s crash was attributed to someone who was distracted for more than five seconds.

“So obviously speed and inattentive driving, distracted driving, is what we will start looking for to prevent incidents like this from happening again,” said Sheriff Snyder.

Although that crash resulted in minor injuries, it could have been a lot worse with if it happened during peak traffic time Snyder said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

