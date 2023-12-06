Woman accused of permitting sexual abuse of child

Football Friday Night
Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond following her arrest on Dec. 1.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge an 81-year-old Paragould woman with permitting the abuse of a minor.

Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond following her arrest on Dec. 1.

According to court documents, while investigating the rape of a child, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office learned that the victim had told Howard about two instances of alleged rape and sexual assault.

During an interview on Nov. 28, Howard “told detectives that she had been notified approximately three months ago” about the alleged abuse, the affidavit stated.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case, including the age and gender of the victim.

