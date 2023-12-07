Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

11-year-old dies after sister shoots him while rabbit hunting, officials say

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the...
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the head while rabbit hunting has died.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident has died.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed the 11-year-old boy’s death Wednesday, WDAM reports.

According to a Monday press release, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Cody Pitts said the boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. Deputies responded to the incident around 9:36 p.m. Saturday.

The siblings’ 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The names of the boy and his sister were not released by the sheriff’s department due to their ages.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, as they are the primary agency investigating the incident. JCSD is also investigating it as a secondary agency.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
A North Carolina man died Tuesday when a tractor-trailer truck slammed into the rear of his van.
Man killed in rear-end collision
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Carrie Howard is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond...
Woman accused of permitting sexual abuse of child

Latest News

FILE - Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas judge to consider pregnant woman’s request for order allowing her to have an abortion
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty learned of ex-husband’s affair right before brain surgery
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Trump expected to attend New York fraud trial again Thursday as testimony nears an end
Dec. 7: What you need to know